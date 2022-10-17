WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is scheduled to open its location in Westfield on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from BCW, a communications agency, Chipotle located at 465 East Main St. in Westfield will open officially at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19th. This location will also include a “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru that allows digital orders to be picked up.

Chipotle Hours

Chipotle in Westfield is open daily beginning Wednesday from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The first five customers in line receive complimentary Chipotle merch. Customers will receive free chips and guac on their next purchase who sign up for Chipotle Rewards.

On Halloween, Chipotle is rewarding members with a $6 entrée who dress up in costume and visit their nearest location from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Chipotle is hiring at the Westfield location, which has an average of 25 positions to be filled with competitive benefits, a debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language, as well as access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.