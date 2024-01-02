SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s DPW has started to pick up real Christmas trees during residents’ recycling day.

In Springfield, the collection will begin on January 2nd and will continue through January 26th. Trees will be collected on residents’ recycling day that are left on the tree belt. The decorations must be removed, and not be wrapped in any plastic bags. Residents can also drop off their trees at Bondi’s Island at no charge, for more information, call 413-787-7840.

The following items cannot be recycled:

Ribbons, bows, and tinsel

Packing peanuts and Styrofoam

Holiday lights

Paint or aerosol cans or other metal items

Broken or other glass such as light bulbs, window – auto glass, dishes, glasses, Pyrex, ceramics

No plastic grocery/newspaper bags

Containers over 2 gallons in size, motor oil, chemical or foam containers or flower pots

Pizza boxes

Batteries

Used paper plates, cups, napkins, toilet tissue

Springfield’s Single Stream recycling accepts the following items:

Corrugated cardboard boxes. Flatten and tie in 3’ x3’ bundles, no tape. No waxed cardboard

Paperboard gift boxes

Greeting cards (except those with foil, metallic inks, or glitter)

Gift wrap, gift bags, tissue wrap (except those with foil, metallic inks, or glitter)

Paper shopping bags (any type of handle is okay)

Newspapers/ inserts, magazines/catalogs, paperbacks & phone books

Junk mail – windowed envelopes are OK

White and colored paper, computer paper, shredded paper – place in paper bags.

All plastic bottles, jars, tubs and plastic microwave trays/containers under 2 gallons in size

Glass bottles/jars, all colors and sizes – Please remove and discard all caps

Aluminum, tin/steel cans and lids and aluminum foil