SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s DPW has started to pick up real Christmas trees during residents’ recycling day.
In Springfield, the collection will begin on January 2nd and will continue through January 26th. Trees will be collected on residents’ recycling day that are left on the tree belt. The decorations must be removed, and not be wrapped in any plastic bags. Residents can also drop off their trees at Bondi’s Island at no charge, for more information, call 413-787-7840.
The following items cannot be recycled:
- Ribbons, bows, and tinsel
- Packing peanuts and Styrofoam
- Holiday lights
- Paint or aerosol cans or other metal items
- Broken or other glass such as light bulbs, window – auto glass, dishes, glasses, Pyrex, ceramics
- No plastic grocery/newspaper bags
- Containers over 2 gallons in size, motor oil, chemical or foam containers or flower pots
- Pizza boxes
- Batteries
- Used paper plates, cups, napkins, toilet tissue
Springfield’s Single Stream recycling accepts the following items:
- Corrugated cardboard boxes. Flatten and tie in 3’ x3’ bundles, no tape. No waxed cardboard
- Paperboard gift boxes
- Greeting cards (except those with foil, metallic inks, or glitter)
- Gift wrap, gift bags, tissue wrap (except those with foil, metallic inks, or glitter)
- Paper shopping bags (any type of handle is okay)
- Newspapers/ inserts, magazines/catalogs, paperbacks & phone books
- Junk mail – windowed envelopes are OK
- White and colored paper, computer paper, shredded paper – place in paper bags.
- All plastic bottles, jars, tubs and plastic microwave trays/containers under 2 gallons in size
- Glass bottles/jars, all colors and sizes – Please remove and discard all caps
- Aluminum, tin/steel cans and lids and aluminum foil
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.