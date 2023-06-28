AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam city council President Chris Johnson has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Agawam.

Johnson is a lifelong resident of Agawam, a practicing attorney and a partner at a law firm. Johnson was Agawam’s first Mayor, previously serving as chair of the Agawam School Committee and as City Solicitor.

He tells 22News this experience will help him better serve the Agawam community, “I care about Agawam. I grew up here and I never left. I raised my family here and both my kids went to the Agawam public schools, graduate from Agawam High School, I simply care about Agawam and I want to keep it on the positive path that its on now.”

Current Agawam mayor, William Sapelli, was also present at Wednesday’s announcement. Sappelli recently stated that he will not seek a fourth term as Mayor.