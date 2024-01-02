AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The first mayor of the town of Agawam, Christopher Johnson, is proudly taking on the role once again.

It was an emotional inauguration for the returning mayor, after being sworn into office once again on Tuesday evening.

“I want to extend a special thanks to my wife…. without her I wouldn’t be here,” Mayor Johnson addressed the crowd.

Johnson, who is a lifelong resident of Agawam and practicing attorney, has committed his life to civil service for his beloved town over the decades. Having served in many leadership roles from being the first mayor of Agawam back in the 1990s to serving as president of the Agawam City Council.

“And when Mayor Sapelli decided it was time to retire, I felt that there was a void and I wanted to fill that void,” said Johnson. “I care about Agawam… that’s why I’ve been involved for as long as I’ve been involved. The bottom line is I want to make it a better place.”

To make the town a better place, the newly inaugurated mayor is looking to the future and making plans for 2024. He told 22News that Agawam High School is at the top of his list.

“Ultimately, it’s going to be up to the people of Agawam whether they want to approve a new high school,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be the largest capital expenditure in our history but I believe in my humble opinion, that it is long overdue. We need a flagship educational facility to keep our community on the cutting edge.”

Also during Tuesday night’s inauguration, Rosemary Sandlin was voted by the Agawam City Council to serve as City Council President.

Kristina D’Amours is a reporter who is a part of the evening 22News team. Follow Kristina on X @KristinaD_WWLP and view her bio to see more of her work.