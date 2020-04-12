Springfield church holds Easter service in parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christians couldn’t worship inside a church this Easter Sunday, so some in Springfield chose to do it outside in the parking lot.

Parishioners from Christian Cathedral listened to the music from their cars, while others danced six feet apart wearing masks and gloves. Archbishop Timothy Paul led the uncharacteristic Easter service to unite the faithful during this unprecedented time

“We couldn’t be inside, but we can be socially distant,” said Archbishop Timothy Paul. “We can be in our cars and we can bring life to each other, as well as to our city and the community, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic. This is the biggest holiday of the church. There’s no way we could stay home. So we had to come to the parking lot.”

“We all love the archbishop,” said Parishioner, Consuela Green. “I feel like the spirit is really moving here, God has risen, all is well.”

Parishioners gathered right outside the church in the parking lot to sing, dance, and worship this Easter Sunday morning. It was a creative way to celebrate Easter, but they wanted to show their strength is remaining strong during this time.

One parishioner said, “This has been a huge blessing for all of us an uplifting of the spirit the ability to commune with one another to feel that spirit.”