Christina’s House awarded $15,000 by the Davis Foundation

First transitional home opened in 2014 on Madison Ave and in 2020, Christina’s House opened a second home on Union Street. (Photo Credit: Christina’s house)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christina’s House announced that they received a $15,000 grant from The Davis Foundation to support the non-profit organization’s work of helping homeless women and their children.

Christina’s house offers homeless women and their families a place to stay for 18 months to two years while they establish healthy living habits, become employed, or earn a GED.

The organization aims to help families as they transition from homelessness to stable environments by offering programs that include health and academic education, peer group sobriety, and individual or family goal-setting counseling.

Christina’s House also offers family outings, service leadership, spiritual support, and open space activities.

“Each family represents a corner of our community where services don’t reach, largely overwhelmed by life circumstances, we find them managing on their own with little or no income,” said Shannon Mumblo, Executive Director at Christina’s House.

All services aim to promote healthy habits and educational assets to reverse the cycle of poverty for next-generation families.

