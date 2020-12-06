Christina’s House virtual ball raises money for homeless women and their children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A virtual event Saturday evening comprised of a concert and an auction will benefit Christina’s House, a charity supported by the Ride to Remember.

Supporters are aiming to raise $100,000 to continue and expand the work of Christina’s House.

Jessica Cherival, the program’s manager, told 22News, “Christina’s House is an 18 month to two year educational transitions home for women with children who are facing homelessness in the greater Springfield area.”

Their fundraising success depends on the number of people who tune-in to their virtual ball and participate in the live and silent auction.

You can connect with their Christmas Ball and support Christina’s House by logging on to their website, christinashouse.org, the auction is going on right now.