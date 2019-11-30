Christmas celebrations begin in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, downtown Springfield is preparing for Christmas.

At the Quadrangle, everyone seems to be getting in the holiday spirit. Despite another chilly day, people have made their way to downtown Springfield for the annual holiday celebrations.

This celebration features appearances by Santa Claus and the Grinch. There will also be performances of holiday music by the Sci-Tech Band.

You can also visit the Hollywood and the Holidays Gingerbread Exhibition at the Springfield Museums.

The event is free for all ages and is happening until 7 p.m., Friday.