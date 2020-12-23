Christmas Eve mass at Saint Michael’s to be held Thursday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the Catholic church, the faithful celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ this time of year and although a lot has changed due to COVID-19, Christmas services will still be held this week within the diocese.

Bishop Byrne said he will be conducting a mass himself this Christmas Eve.

The governor’s recent reduced capacity ruling for indoor gatherings won’t affect the church this coming week since it doesn’t go into effect until this Saturday. Bishop Byrne said he isn’t too worried about the restrictions impacting worshipers access to mass. He also offered a special holiday message to the faithful.

“If you’re feeling fear turn it upside down and let it be faith. Just allow the lord to use you to bring faith hope and love to a world that needs it,” said Bishop Byrne.

Bishop Byrne added that church services are available online or on Chalice of Salvation aired right here on 22News.

Christmas Eve mass at Saint Michael’s is scheduled to take place Thursday at 4:00 p.m.