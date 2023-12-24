AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday, the Agawam Congregational Church will be hosting a Christmas Eve Service.

Christmas is a religious holiday where friends and families come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. According to a news release from the Agawam Congregational Church, there will be a special lighting of the sanctuary at the service.

All are invited to attend and the church is handicapped accessible with a large, well-lit parking lot.

The service begins at 10:00 p.m. at the Agawam Congregational Church on Sunday.

Agawam Congregational Church is located on Main Street in Agawam and its mission is to reach out to the unchurched, to guide people on their journey of faith, and to help people become responsible ministers in Christ’s church, according to their website.