Christmas in July at Silver Bell Farm

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Western Massachusetts families savored Christmas in July on Sunday at Silver Bell Farm in Monson.

From the moment they entered the lavishly decorated Silver Bell barn, it became the Christmas season all over again. Families were delighted with the holiday theme down to the last detail. From the response he received all day, owner Michael Moore hopes to make Christmas in July an annual event.

“Well you know Christmas is a magical time of the year. And it’s so short-lived. So I think we want to celebrate it more, I think that’s why,” Moore said.

Moore credits his Santa, Wayne Phipps with helping convince him to have a Christmas in July. You’ll notice a special dress code for a summer Santa.

“This year the pandemic has been lightening up a little bit, people just love to get out, and do fun and wonderful things, and mingle with people,” Phipps said.

And mingle they did with other families who appreciated Christmas in July, even if the mood lasted for just a few hours.