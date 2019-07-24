Christmas in July raises money for a good cause

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was Christmas in July in West Springfield Tuesday night and all for a good cause.

Mike’s Auto in West Springfield held their third annual Jeep Parade through downtown Tuesday night, collecting cans for the parish cupboard.

Jeeps decked out in holiday decor delivered non-perishables to the parish cupboard. Last year they donated thousands of dollars worth of food.

Mike Zabik, owner of Mike’s Auto Service and Repair told 22News he’s proud of the number of donations, but always wants more.

“Somewhere between $3,500 and $4,000 worth of food, so it was a pretty big amount,” said Zabik. “We’re hoping we’re going to have a pretty big turnout this year. We’ve got the parish cupboard van here, we’re going to fill it up and hopefully a little more.”

The American Legion also held a viewing party of the parade with live music.