SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Families in need picked up Christmas dinner outside the Springfield Police Training Facility on Thursday.

Superintendent Clapprood, Sheriff Cocchi, Ret. Colonel Gilpin, Mayor Sarno, Big Y, and the Greater Springfield Credit Union were on a mission to provide food to families that needed some help this holiday season. Families were given turkeys, canned goods and more at the facility located at 299 Page Boulevard.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said, “This holiday season along with Retired Colonel Gilpin, Sheriff Cocchi and Mayor Sarno we will continue this tradition of helping families in need in our own community. This wouldn’t be possible without the support of Springfield’s own Big Y and the Greater Springfield Credit Union. We can’t thank them enough.”

“During the holiday season, a lot of our neighbors are in need and it’s important that we come together and do what we can to help. That’s what this collaboration is all about,” said Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “Whether we are helping give people the fixings for a great holiday meal or ensuring that their kids will have presents to open on Christmas, it’s all in the spirit of what this time of year is really about.”

“I am thrilled to, once again, team up with Mayor Sarno, Sheriff Cocchi and Superintendent Clapprood during this this holiday season,” said Kerry Gilpin, partner at Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting and retired Colonel of the Massachusetts State Police. Through the generosity of Charlie D’Amour, President and CEO of Big Y, the Greater Springfield Credit Union and all of our volunteers, we look forward to making this year’s event very special for our community members and their families.”

Mayor Sarno states, “Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I want to thank Big Y President Charlie D’Amour and the Greater Springfield Credit Union for their generous and heartfelt donation so that we can provide a nice Christmas dinner for those families in need a something special for the children this holiday season. I am proud to once again join with Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, Sheriff Nick Cocchi and retired Colonel Kerry Gilpin as we continue this special holiday tradition with our brave and dedicated public safety officials.”

Big Y President and CEO Charlie D’Amour states, “All of us in the Big Y family are honored to participate once again in this Holiday Meal distribution for our community. And, we appreciate the support and dedication of this entire team not only for this event but for their efforts throughout the year.”

“The Board and Staff of Greater Springfield Credit Union are excited to team up with such a great group of community leaders for this event,” said Greater Springfield Credit Union CEO Jennifer St. Peter. She continues, “We are so thankful to be a part of this annual tradition and help ensure more families have a wonderful holiday.”

Recruits in the Springfield Police Academy recruits assisted in distributing the meals. The mayor thanked Big Y CEO Charlie D’Amour and Springfield Credit Union CEO Jennifer St. Peter for doing so much for so many appreciative families.