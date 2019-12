SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission’s Annual Christmas Banquet will be taking place Monday afternoon.

A Christmas breakfast was offered at 7:00 a.m. and the dinner will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Additionally, at 11:00 a.m. a Christmas dinner delivery will be available to the disabled, elderly and shut-in only.

All meals will be served at the Springfield Rescue Mission at 10 Mill Street in Springfield.