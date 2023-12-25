CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas Day means people all over western Massachusetts are headed to church in the morning, but the weather feels more like Easter Mass than Christmas morning.

The St. Stanislaus Basilica in Chicopee will be having a Christmas morning mass scheduled for 7:00 a.m., along with three other services.

Polish mass will follow the early service at 9:00 a.m., with a third service beginning at 11:00 a.m. All three of the services will be playing out in the Upper Basilica.

This is all a tight turnaround for the team here after their midnight Polish mass wrapped up a matter of hours ago. If you can’t make it out this morning but would still like to experience the catholic tradition, you can watch St. Stans masses via live stream on their Facebook.