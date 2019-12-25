Christmas Powerball an estimated $183 million

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – If you’re looking for a Christmas Miracle, you might want to try your luck at the Powerball.

The Powerball drawing is Christmas night and is an estimated $183 million. If you bought a ticket, the cash option is about $123-million.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery’s website, the state has seen more than $1.1 billion in Net Profit Returned to the Commonwealth this year. That’s the highest revenue in the last 10 years.

22news will have those winning numbers Christmas night at 11:00 p.m.