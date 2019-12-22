Christmas Spectacular Concert celebrates 10 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual Christmas concert celebrated a decade of performances Sunday at St. Mark’s Armenian Church.

The Christmas Spectacular Concert was the 10th annual edition of the popular show.

This year’s featured music from female vocal ensemble the ‘September Girl’s, tenor saxophonist David Jermakian and special guest Philip DerMargosian, coming all the way from Paris.

They performed a variety of Holiday season hits from Motown to Broadway, classical to A-Capella.

Organizer, Brenda Jermakian told 22News, “We just so enjoy bringing the Christmas spirit not only to our parishioners but you will see people from all over the area end ever from Connecticut.”

Proceeds from the concert go to benefit the ministries of St. Mark Armenian Church.