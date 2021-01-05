Christmas tree disposal begins in Springfield

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Department of Public Works will begin picking up Christmas trees Tuesday.

City residents will have two opportunities to dispose of their Christmas tree beginning Tuesday, January 5 through Friday, January 29. The trees will be collected during the household recycling day.

The DPW is asking residents to make sure the Christmas tree does not have any decorations on it, is not wrapped in a bag and is left at the tree belt. If there is any snow, the resident must dig the tree out from the snow in order for it to be picked up.

