Christmas tree festival being held at the senior center in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Council on Aging launched its second annual Christmas Tree Festival on Monday.

Thirteen beautifully decorated Christmas trees went on display at the Chicopee senior center. Visitors are being urged to purchase a raffle to win one of the trees fully decorated by the businesses that donated the trees.

“I learned that the community loves to come out and help the elders of Chicopee. It saves time during the holiday. It certainly does. Adults have been coming and watching us decorate, the companies have come out and decorate them.” Sherry Manyak, Executive Director at Chicopee Council on Aging

Christmas tree festivals have become a favorite form of fundraiser for a variety of agencies here in the Pioneer Valley.