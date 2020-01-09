Christmas tree pickup taking place in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – By now, you’ve probably taken down your Christmas tree and are looking for a way to get rid of it.

In West Springfield, the DPW is picking up Christmas trees.

“Our DPW employees pick up the trees and we do it for about two weeks, starts on the 6th and ends on the 17th,” said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt. “What we encourage you to do is take out your tree and put it out on your trash day and our guys will come and pick it up.”

Make sure you remove all ornaments and lights from the tree and if it’s over five feet tall you are asked to cut it in half. Burning your Christmas tree is not recommended and is prohibited in a number of cities and towns unless approved by your local fire department.

“By the time you take it out and throw it on the curb it’s so dry it’s going to go up like a tinder box. If you’re not safe, it could catch your house or other stuff on fire so it’s better to just throw it on the curb and let us take care of it,” said Mayor Reichelt.

If you can’t get your tree out on the curb in time to be picked up you can take it to the transfer station during their hours of operations.

