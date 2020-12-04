Christmas tree sellers seeing boost in local sales

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local Christmas tree sellers are seeing a big boost in real tree sales this year. They credit COVID-19.

22News stopped by LaFlammes Garden Center in Chicopee Thursday evening. They sell a Fraser Fur Christmas Tree because it holds its needles the best.

Owner Michael LaFlamme said sales this year are much better than year’s past.

“People can’t go nowhere and do much of anything. So they’re decorating their homes, trying to put a little happiness in their life,” he told 22News.

LaFlammes is also selling a lot of Christmas wreaths. They told 22News wreaths have been a hot seller for a good two weeks now.