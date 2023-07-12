HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Christmas Tree Shops are entering its final days, and many are taking advantage of their sales.

All 13 stores are closing in Massachusetts. The retail chain is offering up to 50 percent off on their inventory, and new merchandise will continue to arrive in store.

The store filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, when just two Massachusetts stores were included on the initial store closure list. The closing list also includes the three Maine stores, four Connecticut stores, four New Hampshire locations, as well as the two in Rhode Island and the one Christmas Tree Shops in Vermont.