LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A worried resident has made the Ludlow Police Department aware of a scam phone call they got recently.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, the person on the phone said that they were a group associated with Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Ludlow. Then, the person asked if they could “come over and pray together.”

Our Lady of Fatima Parish does not offer any programs where they come into your house and pray together. If you receive a phone call like this, hang up or ignore the call.