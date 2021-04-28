Church in Springfield vandalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is investigating after a sign was vandalized at a church overnight.

Someone sprayed black paint over the signage at the Canaan Baptist Church of Christ on Hobart Street in Springfield. Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, the vandalism took place sometime between 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said he is sickened and saddened by the news of the hateful defacement done to the signage at Canaan Baptist Church of Christ.

“Absolutely, just plain terrible. What is wrong with our society to deface a House of Worship! I have spoken to Rev. Dr. W.C. Watson of Canaan Baptist Church to offer my and our city assistance to clean up this desecration. I have also directed Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood to pursue an investigation and review of area video camera systems to catch the culprit(s). Again, I denounce these actions and a message must be sent that the individual(s) who committed this most hateful crime, that this will not be tolerated and justice must be served. This is a most critical time in our city and country, where we have all been working so hard to unite and not divide.” Mayor Sarno

