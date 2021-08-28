Church provides free meals in Springfield to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Visitors to the park at Armoury Commons in Springfield did not go hungry on Saturday thanks to parishioners from a Latino church who distributed about 20 free meals.

Once a month, members of the Pentecostal Church of Jacob provide meals at different Springfield locations. On Saturday, the pastor and his wife served nearly two dozen people at the Armoury Commons park near the downtown area.

“Last month we walked from High Street, we discovered there’s a lot of people in need. A lot of people just need to know that love. So my husband said we should go to the location we were at last month,” Clarisa Rodrigues, co-pastor at the church told 22News.

The church plans to continue this free meals program, visiting areas of the city where people need food the most.