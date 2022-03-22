PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – 2023 will welcome the reopening of Church Street Bridge in Palmer.

The Town of Palmer received a grant to repair the Church Street Bridge. Tighe & Bond were hired with the $280,000 grant to design and engineer the construction of a truss bridge.

The truss bridge will substitute the bridge until it is rebuilt and reopened. Early next year, the bridge will be open to traffic once again. The bridge has been under construction because due to a matter of deterioration.

The town of Palmer had adapted to the changes in their roadways. When the road was closed due to the construction of the bridge, according to Palmer Police, businesses and residences on Church Street, Pine Street, Hill Street, and Hobbs Street have been accessible from the north end of Church Street at the intersection of Main Street. The reopening of the Church Street Bridge will promise the convenience the bridge once had in the past.