PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Demolition is set to begin for the Church Street Bridge in the Thorndike section of Palmer.

Bridge contractor Sessler says there are safety concerns due to high water levels from all the rain we have been having. Barre Falls Dam is the control for this section of the Ware River and the water is 200 CFS, which is considered high.

The Church Street bridge water elevation at its highest during Spring melting averages 344 feet every year. On Thursday, the water level sits at 345 feet with the water table still at its highest level.

Contractors say the levels need to recede for safety purposes. Northern Tree will be out there this weekend continuing the vegetation cut back. Sessler’s crane will be on-site Tuesday.