Churches push to reopen during first phase

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 250 pastors have signed a letter to Governor Baker, demanding that he allow them to reopen with social distancing in place.

Pastors are requesting that churches are “swiftly and publicly” recognized as essential and that they be included in the first phase of reopening on May 18.

Pastor James Montoro of The Pioneer Valley Baptist Church said he plans to open his church in what he calls a 3-prong approach.

“Our auditorium is rated for 180 we would probably allow about 40 people to attend in person the rest would sit in the parking lot to listen to the broadcast on the radio and the rest would follow online,” said Montoro.

Pastors also expressed disappointment that they have no representation on the Reopening Advisory Board, despite the millions of people who worship at the state’s 8,000 churches.