Churchgoers can watch Christmas Mass online

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Churchgoers who go to Christmas Mass as a tradition for them, will forego tradition this year and stream the mass instead.

“We try to adapt to the crisis, the pandemic and we make the best of each situation,” said Friar Joseph Bayne, from the Stanislaus basilica in Chicopee.

The Christmas holiday usually means large attendance of worshipers at churches but the pandemic is changing that. Friar Joseph Bayne at Stanislaus Basilica in Chicopee said they created a seating registry for Christmas Eve and Christmas day in order to adhere to capacity restrictions.

“If there is extra room, naturally, folks who are at the door without a voucher, we will try to let them in. We can’t have crowds standing in the back, so we are going to do our best,” said Bayne.

Friar Bayne also said additional masses were added for both days so more parishioners could register and attend mass in person.

“Maintaining your family’s traditions are what’s most important. It’s a time for hope, and getting back to the basics and things in life that are the most meaningful,” said Noah Kozub from Chicopee.

Some western Massachusetts parishes including St. Stanislaus Basilica will be streaming Christmas mass. You’re encouraged to check your parishes’ Christmas Mass schedule and protocol if you’d like to attend in person.

For more information visit: CLICK HERE.