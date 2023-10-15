CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The 4th Annual Cigars 4 Soldiers event took place on Sunday at the Chicopee Portuguese American Club.

This event raises funds through sponsorships, ticket sales, and raffles with all proceeds going to support the local military through the Westover Galaxy Community Council and to send care packages, including some cigars, to troops stationed overseas.

22News spoke with the owner of Cigar Room 2, Chris Borders, who told us why this initiative of supporting the military is so important to him personally.

“Dad was in the Air Force, sister is in the Air Force, brother is in the Coast Guard. If they needed anything I’d ship it out. I have something that would make them happy, I’m happy to do it.”

More than 175 people ended up coming to the fundraiser in Chicopee, and over $10,000 have already been raised.