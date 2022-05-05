SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the fifth of May, also known as Cinco de Mayo! A day in America to celebrate Mexican culture and heritage.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Representative Carlos Gonzalez took part in a special Cinco de Mayo celebration at Del Rey Taqueria in Springfield Thursday. One of the owners told 22News, that they wanted to do something special for the city, for making them feel welcome.

Berenice Castillo, Co-owner of Del Rey Taqueria said, “We celebrate for you, we celebrate for us because we feel welcome here, Springfield gave us the welcome and we want to give back everything they give for us.”

The event included a ribbon-cutting for the Taqueria, which opened its doors 3 months ago.