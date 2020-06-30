Cinemark closes Eastfield Mall location before state enters phase 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are getting closer to phase three, which will include the reopening of movie theaters.

But regardless of the state’s reopening plan, the Eastfield Mall won’t be able to offer a movie-going experience. Cinemark has closed its Eastfield Mall location, and it completely blindsided the mall’s property manager.

Cinemark took over the space in the Eastfield Mall in 2012, after years being used by Showcase Cinemas. According to the property manager Dave Thompson, crews came in last week and dismantled the theater, removing the movie screens, lights, and sound systems.

Thompson took us inside the theater Tuesday to show us what they did to the space.

“If you look around you’ll see holes in the wall, things missing, wires coming through the floors. That’s not proper business. The whole thing is concerning we are very upset by it,” said Thompson.

Thompson told 22News they had been trying to communicate with Cinemark on preparing for phase three but haven’t heard back from them. He said they’ll be contacting other companies to replace Cinemark, but it will cost a lot of money to get the theater back in good condition.

Thompson told 22News they had been trying to communicate with Cinemark on preparing for phase three but haven’t heard back from them. He said they’ll be contacting other companies to replace Cinemark, but it will cost a lot of money to get the theater back in good condition.

22News contacted Cinemark Tuesday on the Eastfield Mall closure, but we too haven’t heard back.

We also inquired about the leasing agreement, but haven’t heard back Mountain Development Corp., which owns the mall.