WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the holiday festivities wind down, many western Massachusetts families headed to the movies.

The winter season’s biggest movies debut on Christmas Day every year. The Cinemark theater in West Springfield was filled with enthusiastic movie fans, ready to top off their Christmas with the latest film releases. This tradition has become a beloved part of the holiday season for many families.

“I’m here to watch Willy Wonka with my family, you know, it’s nice Christmas Day, just to watch Willy Wonka,” expressed Jahaxiel Ramirez of Springfield. “It doesn’t get any better than that you know.”

The premieres of Ferrari, the Boys in the Boat, and The Color Purple were amongst other crowd favorites. This holiday weekend box office was topped by Aquaman.

