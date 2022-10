WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department collaborated with Circuit Coffee for a morning of informal conversation with residents on Wednesday.

According to the Westfield Police Department, National Coffee With a Cop Day is a face-to-face community meeting opportunity to chat with Westfield Police officers while enjoying some Circuit Coffee.

(Westfield Police Department)

The event was held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Circuit Coffee in Westfield. Police say they will have another coffee with a cop event soon.