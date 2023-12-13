CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Chicopee was without power Wednesday evening after electric crews found a fault in the circuit.
According to Chicopee Electric Light, those affected were along Moore Street, Abbey Street and Memorial Drive.
Most of the power has been restored as of 8:15 Wednesday evening. Nearly 2,500 people were without power at one point Wednesday.
