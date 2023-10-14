WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – And the community involved in sustaining agriculture worked with local farmers to continue the celebration of Harvest Sunday in Westfield.

The CISA and local farmers came together to celebrate the harvest seasons with apples pumpkins and flowers. There were activities for everyone of all ages. Children were able to get creative and make their own flower bouquets with the Rooted Flowers of Agawam.

While parents were able to learn more about the local food served in Westfield schools with Westfield eats.

“Supporting families and letting their kids try local family good,” said Lisa Goodrich, the Communications Coordinator of CISA. She told 22News, “We are trying to present things that are fun and engaging in hopes that kids will be life long learners and explore in a place where we live.”

CISA is nationally recognized organization for farmers, community members and advocates with a common goal to strengthen farms and engage the community to build the local food economy. They have been working in western mass for 30 years.

