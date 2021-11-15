Citgo gas station in Springfield reopens two years after fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than two years after being destroyed by a fire, a gas station in Springfield’s Pine Point neighborhood is now back in business.

State Representative Orlando Ramos and the Springfield Legislative Delegation joined the owner and staff of the Boston Road Citgo Station for a reopening celebration Monday.

Owner Hash Gogri told 22News it’s a family run business and they’re all very grateful for the support they’ve received from the community, “I see a very bright future ahead for me and my family and my kids, and we will do a good job, and we will continue to offer better services to the community and more convenience to the people who are coming regularly here.”

The station is situated in the middle of a highway and many Pine Point residents are excited to have the convenient location back open once again.