City buildings in Easthampton to remain closed until September due to coronavirus

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, certain buildings in the city of Easthampton will remain closed for a couple of months.

Easthampton’s city building’s will be closed until at least September 1 as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The buildings that will be closed include:

Easthampton City Hall

Council of Aging

All of Easthampton’s Public Schools

This closure is to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and continue social distancing efforts. However, resident’s will be able to make an in-person appointment with city department’s starting July 15.

Mayor Nicole LaChapelle told 22News the appointments will be held outside to help to keep people out of the buildings during this time.

“We are going to have two tents 12 feet b 12 feet. They will have fully accessible tables inside. There will be two sides on each tent to help with the weather. Folks will be able to make different appointment,” LaChapelle said.

Mayor LaChapelle said less than half of city hall employees are working in the building while others are still working remotely from home.

Depending on case numbers, most city employees will continue working from home until September.