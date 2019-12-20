City council, mayor at odds over preservation of trees around “The X” intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council and Mayor Sarno are in disagreement about the preservation of old trees around The X intersection.

MassDOT is proposing a reconstruction project around The X in Springfield that would potentially widen the streets, eliminating some of the tree line on the roadways.

The city council approved of an order that would prevent the removal of any trees around The X. But Mayor Sarno vetoed that order, citing the request would delay or even derail the project.

The project would potentially widen Sumner Avenue from Lenox Street to Churchhill Street and Ventura Avenue to Pomona Street.

One city councilor told 22News, there is a way to make the intersection better without removing the trees.

“Whenever we make decisions like this we have to take into consideration the neighborhoods’s opinion,” Orlando Ramos said. “The neighbors opinions. And so the unfortunate part is that they haven’t been given an opportunity to express their concerns.”

So far, the money is allocated for modern traffic signals, new paving and new lines and dividers. Ramos says the order would not derail or delay the project, but Sarno believes that order is outside the council’s approval.

Ramos said the decision on whether or not to vote on an override of the veto won’t happen until after the holidays.