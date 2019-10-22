SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council met Monday to discuss the agenda for an act that would benefit military service members.

The Brave Act would provide financial security for city employees whose work is interrupted by active-duty military service.

The legislation gives support for members of the veterans’ community and their families, including educational opportunities, tax credits, and health insurance.

“We’re trying to bring out to the City Council Chapter 218, the Brave Act, which is gonna enhance and provide additional benefits to veterans and family members for the city of Springfield,” firefighter Juan Barrera told 22News.

The order at Monday night’s council meeting was co-sponsored by Springfield City Councilor Kateri Walsh.