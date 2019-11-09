City Council president becomes acting Westfield mayor

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan’s last day in office.

Sullivan took a job in the Baker administration. He will be the director of Green Communities, which is under the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

City Council President Ralph Figy will serve as acting mayor until Mayor-Elect Don Humason takes office January 7. Sullivan told 22News, residents shouldn’t see much of a difference during this transition period.

“We have a new mayor-elect who will be learning the process over the next year and a half, similar to what I did four years ago,” said Sullivan. “We’ve done it before and pretty much everybody in city hall understands how to keep things moving.”

Acting Mayor Ralph Figy added that while he never intended to be mayor he is certainly willing to take up the position with utmost responsibility.

“This isn’t something that I thought I would ever do. I know I would never run for mayor because it’s probably the hardest job in the city,” said Figy. “But as this opportunity came forward, I was not going to say no. We will take the ride and see where it goes.”

Figy will assume the role of the acting mayor on Tuesday.

