City Council requests more oversight from DOJ on Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A select few Springfield City Councilors are echoing the demands for the police department to enter a consent decree with the Department of Justice.

Justin Hurst, Orlando Ramos, Trayce Whitfield, and former City Councilor Adam Gomez signed a letter to the Department of Justice asking for more oversight.

In the department’s report, they highlight changes that needed to be made within the Springfield Police Department, including new use of force training and new reporting policies.

The City Councilors calling for the legally binding agreement say they want those changes made now.

“There’s a reason why the DOJ came to the City of Springfield in the first place. That means we have a number of issues to be rectified with a sense of urgency and right now we just don’t see that urgency taking place,” Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst said.

Just last week, the Springfield NACCP and the Pioneer Valley Project also called for a consent decree on the steps of City Hall.