City Council wants to hold Springfield Police Department accountable

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After reviewing the Springfield Police Department’s Use of Force policy, City Councilor Orlando Ramos, chairman of public safety, is recommending the department implement new rules and protocols.

In his recommendations released on Tuesday, the city councilor made the following suggestions:

Chokeholds and “carotid restraints” shall be explicitly banned under the

department’s use of force policy, and “De-escalation” shall be listed as the first option in all five levels of force in the

policy, and The Springfield Police Department shall create a tracking system for citizens’ complaints and expedite the implementation of an Early Intervention System (EIS) to help identify, intervene, and if necessary, retrain potentially problematic officers. Additionally, complaints must

be recorded to help identify officers currently in need of intervention. A Citizen Complaint Form shall be implemented. These form should be accepted online and by phone. Citizens should also be told the the outcome of their complaints, if any.

Councilor Ramos said, “We are here to ensure that we can do everything we can as the legislative authority of the city of Springfield to protect the public from police misconduct.”

One person who was at City Hall for the news conference told 22News changes like this are a step in the right direction.

“You have to take one step forward to have any change so I think it’s definitely necessary” said Springfield resident Thomas Crawford. “It needs to happen in more counties, needs to happen all over the country but, one step forward but many steps to go.”

Springfield is just one part of the country that’s reforming polices.

New York just passed new legislation that bans police from using chokeholds, forbidding race-based profiling, and all police departments and courts have to track arrests by race and ethnicity to help identify patterns of bias.

In addition to Councilor Ramos’s police policy recommendations, other city councilors are proposing four resolutions:

Resolution in favor of Department of Justice investigations into police departments

Resolution Declaring Racism a Public Health Crisis

Resolution in favor of State Certification for police officers.

Resolution calling for a national registry for de-certified officers

These resolutions have been co-sponsored by all 13 councilors. They will be voted on the next City Council meeting on Monday June 22.

The meeting will be held virtually due to Covid-19.