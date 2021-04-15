City councilor calls for Governor Baker to relocate several state agencies to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield city councilor is calling on Governor Baker to consider moving a state agency from Boston to Springfield.

In a press conference Thursday, Councilor Sean Curran said this would cost the state less money and it would boost struggling businesses. He said because of the pandemic, many state workers are used to using Zoom and Facetime, making Springfield more accessible than before.

“They could have their secretary here along with their organization. And that would be an absolute game changer. It would bring Beacon Hill to Springfield,” said Curran.

As for which state agencies, Curran lists in his letter to the Governor he’d like to see the Division of Insurance, the Division of Professional Licensure or the Department of Transportation moved here.

However, he said there are many others that could be moved here.

They’ll be reaching out to Governor Baker’s consultant to potentially bring him to Springfield.