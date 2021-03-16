City councilor calls for Holyoke Police Department to be assessed

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke City Councilor Rebecca Lisi has filed an order for an independent assessment of the Holyoke Police Department.

The assessment is in response to the viral Youtube video posted by officer Rafael Roca, alleging that the police department covered up lost and stolen rifles and that minority officers are not given the opportunity for specialized assignments, among other things.

Councilor Lisi, who is also a mayoral candidate, told 22News that if approved, the study would provide impartial data that measures the department’s efficiency in serving the community with transparency and accountability.

“We need good data and statistics we need assessments where our strengths and where our weaknesses are and with that information is how we get to make evidence-based decisions moving forward,” said Lisi.

The proposed order was brought before the Holyoke City Council Tuesday night.

