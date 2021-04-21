City Councilor Michael Sullivan running for Holyoke Mayor

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Election day is still more than 5 months away and already Holyoke is seeing the list of contenders for mayor grow.

Michael Sullivan officially became the third candidate for Mayor, joining City Councilor Rebecca Lisi and School Committee Member Devin Sheehan. Sullivan is a third-term City Councilor and has worked for the city for more than six years. He said he plans to layout his blueprint for bringing more than $200 million in capital investment from companies looking to move to Holyoke.

“Holyoke has an opportunity to capitalize on these assets and use these assets to attract businesses and expand our tax base. I’m going to be there 24/7 and my only focus is going to be on the people of Holyoke,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan’s campaign will also focus on re-opening public schools safely. He said he wants to have local control instead of the state making decisions. His plans also include job creation and lowering the high tax rates.

Terry Murphy is the current acting mayor. He does not plan to run in November.

On Tuesday, the former aide to Mayor Alex Morse, William Glidden, also announced that he was running for Mayor, making him the fourth candidate.