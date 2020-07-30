City Councilor Orlando Ramos reintroduces legislation aimed to fix Springfield streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City Councilor Orlando Ramos is reintroducing legislation to address private ways in the City of Springfield.

The first ordinance introduced last winter was made to hold developers accountable for paving dirt roads, by designing and constructing a roadway that meets the standards of a public way.

“The fact that private ways were constructed without meeting today’s acceptable engineering standards means that they are more susceptible to ‘potholes, washout, or erosion” Ramos said. “However, the help that the DPW can offer to private ways is limited. Many of these private ways were built by private developers and were never accepted as a public street, meaning that the city has no legal responsibility for their maintenance and upkeep. It’s time to end the practice of allowing developers to build on dirt roads!”

This new piece of legislation is intended to prevent developers from building homes on dirt roads without paving the street to city standards.

Although the ordinance passed first step, final passage was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.