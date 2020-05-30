City councilor reviews Springfield PD ‘Use of Force’ policy after the death of George Floyd

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield city councilor is reviewing the police department’s ‘Use of Force’ policy after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Councilor Ramos also the chairman of Public Safety, told 22News in a statement that he’s been in contact with representatives of the Springfield Police Department and the law department to discuss whether or not there are changes to be made. He said under the current policy, “chokeholds” and “knee to the back of the neck” are not acceptable uses of force.

The goal of Ramos’s review is to prevent something like what happened in Minnesota here in Springfield. On Friday, hundreds of people gathered for a protest outside the Springfield Police Headquarters to honor George Floyd.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News she’s glad the protest here went peacefully and that the department is just as frustrated at what happened in Minneapolis as the protestors.





