City councilors calling for hazard pay to more Springfield Public School employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Springfield city councilors are continuing to call on Mayor Domenic Sarno to expand hazard pay to more Springfield Public School employees.

Sarno last week recommended to the school committee that nurses and trades people receive hazard pay. City Council Vice President Tracye Whitfield, and Councilors Justin Hurst and Victor Davila want teachers included too.

Springfield City Council member Victor Davila told 22News, “This issue is about recuperating and restarting our economy. And this ARP money needs to be used wisely.”

Merit pay has already been awarded to all union and non-union employees which includes Parks, DPW, Police, and garage foreman.

The funding for the merit pay comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.