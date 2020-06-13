1  of  2
Breaking News
Suffield Police investigating “accidental drowning” on Congamond Lake Crews working to extinguish house fire on Bailey Street in Agawam

City councilors decline mayor’s invite to Springfield Police Department race relations meeting

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Springfield city councilors have declined Mayor Sarno’s invitation to meet with the police department regarding race relations

22News spoke with Springfield City Council President, Justin Hurst, is among some of the councilors who will not be attending the meeting. He told us no was consulted in planning or the agenda of the meeting.

Hurst is calling for the re-suspension of five officers who were reinstated by Commissioner Clapprood, as well as to refrain from invoking fear in residents when people choose to exercise their constitutional right to protest.

Hurst told 22News that he wants to see a community hearing from those residents that have been victims of police brutality and residents who have experienced systemic racism.

“My recommendation would be to go to the community, to hear from those individuals who are/who have been victims of police brutality and also talk to some of your everyday residents who are just tired of the system that has continuously oppress minorities and people of color,” said Hurst.

Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement to 22News stating in part: “Open and honest dialogue is the best tool we have to effect meaningful change. I am looking forward to our roundtable discussion with leaders of our city on Monday and many more community meetings to follow.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today